In his interview with “Sky News Arabia”, a clinical nutrition consultant, Dr. Bahaa Naji, presents a recipe for a Ramadan table that includes foods “rich in health benefits, cheap, and helps to lose weight.”

The prescription includes 7 diets, but all of them are preceded by eating 3 dates with a cup of water or milk after the iftar cannon fires, and half an hour after the Maghrib prayer, the iftar meal begins.

Meals in these systems focus on little meat, sometimes no meat, and lots of vegetables.

The first diet:

• 3 eggs with a spoonful of flour and vegetables in the form of a “healthy omelette”.

• A plate of green salad.

• Piece of bread.

The second diet:

• Vegetables (zucchini and eggplant) stuffed with rice and vegetables.

• A little minced meat.

• A plate of green salad.

The third diet:

• Mixed beans with 2 eggs, mushrooms, tomatoes and onions.

• Green salad.

• Piece of bread.

Fourth diet:

Chopped shish tawook pieces with vegetables and mushrooms cooked in the oven.

• Green salad.

•Piece of bread.

Fifth diet:

• 3 to 5 potatoes stuffed with minced meat and vegetables and cooked in the oven.

• Green salad.

Sixth diet:

• 5 or 6 tablespoons of “freek with chicken liver”.

• Green salad.

Seventh diet:

• Zucchini and potatoes with minced chicken giblets in the oven.

• A plate of green salad.

• Piece of bread.

Suhoor meal

As for the Suhoor meal, Dr. Nagy suggests 3 options:

• 50 gm of white cheese with tomatoes, with a salad and a loaf of bread.

• 3 eggs with salad and a loaf of bread.

• 5 tablespoons of beans with a salad and a loaf of bread.

sweet dish

The “sweet dish” takes place between iftar and suhoor, and it may be:

• Rice with skim milk.

Jelly dish.

Fruit salad dish.

Juices between breakfast and suhoor

Juices and water are necessary for fasting people throughout the period between Iftar and Suhoor. To compensate the body for what it loses of water during the day, and to help it facilitate digestion, and among the refreshing juices that Dr. Naji is famous for during Ramadan:

• Doom

Hibiscus

Fresh lemon juice

• Fresh orange juice

• Fresh strawberry juice