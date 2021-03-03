The British judiciary issued a decision to include the company, which publishes the popular British newspaper “Mail on Sunday,” an amount of 450 thousand pounds (628 thousand dollars) for Prince Harry Meghan Markle’s wife in exchange for the expenses of the lawsuit she won against the newspaper for publishing a letter sent to her father.

On February 11, the 39-year-old former American actress achieved a gain in the lawsuit filed against the widespread newspaper, in which she accused her of infringing on her privacy by publishing in 2019 excerpts from a letter sent to her father, Thomas Markle.

The letter was written months after Megan married Harry, whom her father had not attended.

In a videoconference hearing Tuesday, Judge Mark Warby ordered the Associated News Spears group to pay a “median sum” of 450,000 pounds to cover the lawsuit’s expenses, bearing in mind that the Duchess of Sussex’s agent Ian Mill asked for 750,000 pounds.

The newspaper’s defense attorneys announced that they intend to appeal the decision.

Lawyers for the former actress demanded that an apology be published on the front page of the newspaper, following the ruling issued last month.

The judge said he would order the publication of an apology, but made it clear that it would be “limited.”

Since they made a decision a year ago to give up their role in the British royal family, Harry and Megan settled in the United States, and they expressed their resentment at the pressure exerted by the British media on them, which prompted them to sue more than one.