More than 600 thousand people passed through Riocentro, in Barra da Tijuca, west of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, in the 40th anniversary edition of the Book Biennial, which ended this Sunday (10). Around 5.5 million books were sold, according to a balance presented today at a press conference.

In 2019, approximately 4 million books were sold and, in 2021, in a reduced edition due to Covid-19, the number of books sold at the Rio de Janeiro Biennial reached 2.5 million copies. The previous average of six books per person was surpassed, reaching nine books purchased per visitor.

“This is the Brazil we want”, highlighted the director of GL events, Tatiana Zaccaro, responsible for organizing the fair. The president of the National Union of Book Editors (Snel), Dante Cid, added that all segments were successful. He highlighted the organizers’ commitment to making the event “as diverse and inclusive” as possible, with representatives from all of Brazilian society.

In the opinion of the organizers, the Biennale has established itself as the largest literature, culture and entertainment festival in the country, encouraging the habit of reading not only among children, but also among young people. “The Biennale is a heritage of Rio de Janeiro”, pointed out Tatiana Zaccaro. For Dante Cid, the event fulfilled the role of demonstrating how precious the book is.

Tatiana recalled that more than 100 thousand children from public schools visited the event and, many of them, purchased a book for the first time, thanks to the cards distributed for this purpose to students and teachers by the municipal and state departments of Education. Investments for this purpose totaled R$13.5 million.

Movement

There were ten days of busy streets, joy at finding their favorite authors and people leaving the fair with bags full of books. In this edition, the Biennale panels gained new formats and spaces for audiences passionate about stories. With more than 497 publishers, labels and distributors and a diversity of titles, the average ticket spent on books was around R$200.

“We are talking about the book as a starting or ending point, from a transversal approach with the most diverse types of media, because the subjects covered in the physical book also become series, films, games, music, and this guarantees that the stories can attract more people forming new readers, since the book is always the protagonist”, highlighted Tatiana.

With an occupied area of ​​90 thousand square meters, 10% larger than in the 2019 edition, in the period before the covid-19 pandemic, the 2023 Biennale welcomed more than 380 authors in the official program.

News

The children who visited the Biennale found a playful universe called A Great Reading Adventure, in a space of 600 square meters. There, the 60th birthday of the character Mônica, from the work of writer and illustrator Maurício de Sousa, was celebrated.

Another novelty of the Biennale was the Julia Quinn Masquerade Ballpromoting a period party as occurs in episodes of The Bridgertons, the success of the English author’s books that became a video series. “The public enjoyed it and came in costume to participate in the ball”, recalled Tatiana Zaccaro.

The 40th anniversary Biennale launched the space Pages on Screencurated by filmmaker and writer Rosane Svartman, and Pages on Stage, coordinated by Bianca Ramoneda. These are formats that cross between books, audiovisual and theater. At the Sextou with Seamus, professor and author Luiz Antonio Simas welcomed guests, transforming Café Literário into a true Rio bar. In this space, the curatorship welcomed authors such as Ailton Krenak and Conceição Evaristo.

Comic book fans had the opportunity to meet independent comic artists from all over Brazil live in the new space called Artists Alley. The Biennale was also the stage for the Rio International Publishers Summit, promoted by Snel, with the aim of connecting the protagonists of the publishing market and discussing urgent topics for the sector. The forum addressed the challenges of technological transformation, the use of artificial intelligence and the preservation of copyright, among other topics.