The United States Customs and Border Protection Office reported on March 26 that it detains around 5,000 undocumented immigrants a day at the border with Mexico. If this trend continues, this month, the Joe Biden Administration would reach the record of deportations that the Donald Trump Administration registered in May 2019. The information is released at times of tension in Washington due to the vertiginous increase of Central Americans in the border since Biden came to the White House.

More than 5,000 migrants are detained at the US-Mexico border every day. On average, 500 of them are unaccompanied children. This is what the Office assures Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

If it continues this trend, by the end of March, the Joe Biden Administration would surpass the record of detainees recorded in May 2019 by former president Donald Trump, a hardliner against immigration. At that time, 132,856 foreigners were arrested or inadmissible on US soil.

As of Wednesday, a total of more than 11,000 unaccompanied children remained in the custody of a refugee office of the US Department of Health and Human Services, which runs a government shelter system. It is the highest number since 2019. There were similar peaks in 2014 under then-President Barack Obama and in 2019 under Donald Trump.

Although at first glance the current figures for arrests of undocumented persons would indicate a contradiction in the less aggressive discourse against migrants of the Democratic president, the difference would be in the number of migrants who manage to stay on US soil.

Many of the detainees are released within the United States

According to a CBP official, of the daily total of detainees, 2,300 are people who travel in family groups and, if they arrive with children under 7 years of age in their care, they are not expelled.

Thus, on average, 1,900 are released within the country. These people are joined by unaccompanied minors, who are taken to the facilities of the immigration authorities. They are later handed over to the Health Department, which takes care of them until their release.

“Most of them are minors without the company of a father, a mother or a legal guardian, and we do everything possible to give priority first to children and then to family units that require special care,” said the official.

Dozens of Central Americans expelled from the United States board a flight to their places of origin, in Brownsville, Texas, on March 16, 2021. © Reuters / Paul Ratje

However, images released in recent days have shown thousands of other Latin Americans expelled to their countries of origin along with their children. They are deported under the order called Title 42, which is maintained by the previous Government, which justifies the expulsion for biosecurity measures in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On March 22, the Acting Director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE), Tae Johnson, confirmed that the Government signed an agreement for about 87 million dollars with the Texas NGO Endeavors to host hundreds of migrants in Texas and Arizona in hotels and provide them with food and Covid-19 tests, among others. However, he clarified that it is a temporary shelter while they complete their deportation process. The measure is expected to take effect from April and around 1,200 families would take advantage of this policy.

Biden thus tries to treat asylum seekers more humanely and distance himself from Trump’s crude immigration policies with which he kept the undocumented in detention centers.

The head of state faces strong political tension in Washington due to the increase in the number of people -mainly from Mexico and Central America- who arrive daily in the border areas. Republicans accuse him of provoking the new immigration crisis, while the president tries to disengage.

On Thursday, in his first presidential press conference, the Democratic president attributed the increase in migrants to favorable weather conditions at the beginning of the year, since summer is when there is more possibility that migrants die of heat during the hard journey. He emphasized that it is a situation that is repeated every year.

A confusing immigration discourse?

Official figures show that the flow of migrants has skyrocketed since Biden’s arrival at the White House, with rhetoric more tolerant of migrants.

The arrival of foreigners went from from about 7,000 in January to about 19,000 in February, according to data of the Immigration and Customs Control Service (ICE).

“It turns out that when politicians spend a two-year campaign announcing a porous border and an amnesty, people listen,” Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell reproached through Twitter on Thursday.

On his first day in office, Biden reversed the harsh immigration policies of the Trump era and promoted a bill to give way to citizenship to 11 million undocumented people who have already been in their country for years.

The situation has caused his detractors to accuse him of promoting the massive arrival of Central Americans without papers.

However, in recent weeks, your Administration has insisted in which the border “is closed.” It asks people to refrain from traveling and apply for asylum from their countries of origin.

With Reuters and AP