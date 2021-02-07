Ocean Viking needs help. Faced with the deteriorating weather conditions, the humanitarian ship wants “urgently disembark the 422 survivors” collected at sea off Libya. “It is now obligatory, for the States which can provide us with assistance, to cooperate together in order to find a safe port for us to disembark these survivors without delay”, says Luisa Albera, coordinator of search and rescue operations on the ship, in a press release, Sunday February 7.

The 422 people on board, including babies, children, pregnant women and unaccompanied minors, have the same rights as anyone rescued at sea. They urgently need to disembark at a safe port. SOS Mediterranean in a press release

Since it set sail again in Marseille in mid-January, after several months blocked at the quayside in Italy, theOcean Viking took in 424 people in total, but two of them, a pregnant woman and her companion, were evacuated by helicopter to Malta on Friday.

According to Luisa Albera, several of the people on board “are in a precarious state of health and under permanent observation”. Eight of the passengers notably tested positive for Covid-19 and were isolated “in order to stop the spread of the Covid on board”.

But “the weather conditions are deteriorating and the possible arrival of rain and strong winds will make the situation even worse”, Luisa Albera continues, stressing that it is not possible to shelter all the people collected from the elements, some of them being forced to stay on the aft deck of the ship.

The candidates for exile from Africa leave mainly Tunisia and Libya to reach Europe via Italy, whose coasts are the closest. More than 1,200 migrants perished in 2020 in the Mediterranean, the vast majority of them on this central route, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).