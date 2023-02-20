The political group of the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), will be able, for the first time, to define the “face” of the State Court of Auditors (TCE). By the end of 2025, four of the body’s seven members will retire due to age and will make room for a direct nomination from the governor and another three from allies in the Legislative Assembly, as anticipated by the column of Estadão. The number of changes in management is a record since redemocratization.

Responsible for supervising the acts of the government and municipalities in São Paulo – with the exception of the capital -, the TCE also decides on the legitimacy of State operations. The body judges, for example, whether the governor made decisions that were economically viable for the public coffers and not just followed the law, in addition to approving or not the accounts of the state and municipal administrations.

In charge of Palácio dos Bandeirantes for 50 days and still adapting to the intricacies of São Paulo politics, Tarcísio must resort to the experience of the Secretary of Government, Gilberto Kassab (PSD), to hit the hammer on the names with the challenge of appointing technicians. Even legislative appointments tend to have strong influence from the governor. For 11 years a vacancy did not open in the court.

ATTENTION

State deputies heard by the Estadão say they believe that deputy André do Prado (PL), who should assume the presidency of Alesp next month with the governor’s blessing, will also have decision-making power in the process. The allied base wants to ensure a name of trust, but one that also passes through the scrutiny of the other parliamentarians – the chosen one needs the approval of the plenary.

Allies of Tarcísio claim that the matter has not yet been defined internally, but that the matter is already being treated with attention in the government. According to the legislation, the board members Edgard Rodrigues, Robson Marinho, Roque Citadini and Sidney Beraldo are compulsorily retired until September 2025. All will turn 75. Citadini’s replacement will be indicated by Tarcísio, and the others, by Alesp.

Deputies have not yet formally addressed the issue. Unlike Congress, the new legislature only takes office on March 15, when Tarcísio will have a broad base of support. Only the PL, party of former president Jair Bolsonaro, will occupy 19 of the 94 seats in the House.

At Alesp, the process relating to the TCE follows its own rites. The party benches must submit a petition with the preferred names, which are published and taken into account in the preparation of a draft legislative decree to be taken to the plenary for consideration.

TECHNICIAN

For the president of the National Association of External Control Auditors of the Courts of Accounts (ANTC), Ismar Viana, the fiscal balance of public accounts depends on the way the courts are structured. According to him, the challenge imposed on Tarcísio and other governors is to follow the legislation in proposing a name that includes requirements of moral suitability, unblemished reputation, notorious legal, accounting and public administration knowledge, in addition to more than ten years of professional activity in these areas.

The aforementioned assumptions were defined in the Constitution for nominations to the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU). But there is jurisprudence of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) that provides for symmetry so that state courts follow the same precepts. “The technician manages to navigate the political environment, is sensitive to social demands, but is responsible with legality”, said Viana. He also highlighted that nominations that do not respect technical criteria aggravate the control system in Brazil.

Counselors of the TCE-SP, for example, have already been cited in investigations. In 2018, the Council for the Control of Financial Activities (Coaf) took as suspicions of money laundering the transactions of former TCE president Fulvio Julião Biazzi.

Also a former board member, Eduardo Bittencourt was cited by whistleblowers from Andrade Gutierrez, Odebrecht and OAS for allegedly demanding a percentage of Metro contracts in exchange for votes in favor of the consortia. He was even removed from office, as was Robson Marinho, in August 2014, for allegedly having an offshore company in Switzerland with a balance of US$ 3 million. All have always denied any wrongdoing.

Directors will have to evaluate rules for tax concessions and waivers

If Tarcísio’s campaign promises are fulfilled, the new TCE board will have to focus, in the coming years, on concession and privatization contracts, in addition to a demand that has long been demanded of São Paulo managers: transparency in the definition of the tax waiver program targeting specific economic sectors.

Reluctant on the subject throughout the campaign, Tarcísio stated, after being elected, that he intends to privatize the Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo (Sabesp). The governor determined studies on the deal, but added that he intends to follow the model used by the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government in the sale of Eletrobras.

The formulation of the deal – the biggest planned by Tarcísio – should involve teams from the government and the TCE, in order to avoid problems during the auction. Expanding access to the information requested by the Court of Accounts will be one of the main challenges that the government will have to face with the current composition of the TCE, as well as the future one. Already at the beginning of his term, Tarcísio will need to reassess contracts and concession notices proposed by his predecessors in office, but suspended by the court.

Between November and December, the councilors suspended a notice opened by the State Traffic Department (Detran-SP) to contract Information and Communication Technology services that totaled R$ 890 million. The alleged reason was that the competition had “strong indications” of direction.

The councilors also interrupted a notice opened by the Secretariat of Budget and Management for the concession of lottery services for a period of 20 years. The estimated value of the contract was R$906 million. Among the reasons for the suspension, the agency questioned the formulation of the economic-financial feasibility study.

EXEMPTIONS

The granting of tax benefits is subject to systematic analysis by the TCE given the lack of transparency, according to the body, in the disclosure of information on the values ​​enjoyed by the beneficiaries of the waivers.

Since 2017, recommendations have been made by the Court in order to overcome inconsistencies, but without success. The case has even ended up in court on the initiative of opposition deputies. The Toucan governments claim fiscal secrecy by not disclosing the data.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.