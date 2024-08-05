From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/05/2024 – 10:33

The gymnast Rebeca Andrade won the gold medal on the floorthis Monday, 5th. This was the Brazilian’s fourth medal at the Paris Olympics.

With this, in addition to becoming the greatest Brazilian Olympic athlete, she received a cash prize of R$826 thousand, based on the medal values ​​paid as bonuses by the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB).

Rebeca also took the silver medal in the vault, in addition to the bronze in the team event and the silver in the individual all-around.

The gymnast is the fourth athlete with the most sponsorships in the Brazilian delegation. She has 12 sponsorships, including Volvo, Panasonic, Adidas, among others.

The value of the bonus paid by the COB is different for individual and collective modalities.

Check out the awards offered by COB in Paris

Individual sports

Gold medal – R$ 350 thousand

Silver medal – R$ 210 thousand

Bronze medal – 140 thousand

Team sports (teams of 2 to 6 athletes)

Gold medal – R$ 700 thousand

Silver medal – R$ 420 thousand

Bronze medal – R$ 280 thousand

Team sports (teams with more than 6 athletes)

Gold medal – R$ 1.5 million

Silver medal – R$ 630 thousand

Bronze medal – R$ 420 thousand