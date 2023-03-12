Four astronauts were aboard the capsule after a five-month scientific mission on the International Space Station.

The mission was launched into space on a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on October 5, 2022, and docked at the International Station the next day.

The mission included astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Casada from NASA, Koichi Wakata from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, and Anna Kikina from the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

The astronauts spent the past months conducting experiments, research, and laboratory maintenance on the International Space Station, according to the American network, “CNN”.