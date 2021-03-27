Brazil registered a new daily record of deaths from coronavirus this Friday, after confirming the death of 3,650 people in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health of that country.

This is the second time that Brazil has exceeded 3,000 daily deaths from COVID-19, after 3,251 deaths were reported on Tuesday. With these figures, the total fatalities amounted to 307,112.

The daily report reported 84,245 new infections in the last day, a figure lower than the 100,158 on Thursday, which represented a new record. The total of positives amounted to 12,404,414.

Brazil is currently the global epicenter of COVID-19 and is the second country in the world in number of deaths and infections, surpassed in both cases by the United States.

An intensive therapy unit at the Hospital Centenario de San Leopoldo. The country faces a health collapse. EFE

The state of São Paulo, the most populous in Brazil, is the most affected, with 2,392,374 cases and 70,696 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 635,712 positives and 35,758 deaths

Brazil is experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 infections since January, which has resulted in an increase in cases and deaths from the disease throughout the country, causing in recent weeks a sanitary collapse in most of the 27 federative units of the country.

Currently, Brazil has a death rate from COVID-19 of 146 deaths and 5,903 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), the moving average of COVID-19 cases during the last seven days is 76,146, the second highest figure reached in the country, while the number of deaths is 2,400 per day , also the second largest on record.

As of Thursday, Brazil had vaccinated 18.5 million people against COVID-19: 14.07 million (6.65% of the population) received the first dose and 4.51 million (2.13%) received both doses.

LM