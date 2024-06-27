Do you want a high-performance and affordable computer? Amazon Mexico offers a unique opportunity to acquire the HP 240 G9 Laptop At a price of $4,986.00 Mexican pesoswhich represents a 36% discount above its list price of $7,799.00 Mexican pesos. In addition, it can be purchased for 12 months without interest, which makes it a cheaper option compared to other stores like Liverpool.

This laptop includes a Intel Celeron processor and comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, making it an excellent choice for both home and business tasks. In addition, it has with free shipping to all of Mexico and if you agree to the subscription of Amazon Prime FREE For 30 days, you have the possibility of a much faster delivery thanks to this and other benefits that are granted to you.

The HP 240 G9 is a compact and lightweight laptop con one 14 inch screen diagonal, designed to offer the essential functions of productivity and power in an accessible format; with its Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 8GB RAM and a solid state hard drive of 256GBThis laptop is ideal for users looking for performance and efficiency at a low price. Plus, shipping is free, which adds extra value to this deal.

If you are interested in buying this laptop on Amazon sale, you can do so for $4,986.00 Mexican pesos and 12 MSI by doing CLICK ON THIS LINK.

How to pay 12 MSI with Amazon?

The price of this HP laptop is on sale on Amazon for $4,986.00 Mexican pesosHowever, you have the possibility of buying in interest-free installments ranging from 3 to 12with participating credit cards.

TERM MONTHLY PAYMENT FINANCING TOTAL 12 months $415.50 FREE $4,986.00 9 months $554.00 FREE $4,986.00 6 months $831.00 FREE $4,986.00 3 months $1,662.00 FREE $4,986.00

Whereas in Liverpool Through liverpool.com.mx, you can buy this laptop for $5,399 Mexican pesos when its list price is $7,999 MXN. It also has free shipping throughout Mexico and is not available for months without interest, so, on credit or in cash, purchasing it on Amazon is a better option.

On credit or in cash, Amazon Mexico is the best option to purchase the HP Laptop.

HP Laptop Details

The HP 240 G9 Laptop stands out for its combination of specifications which make it a versatile and powerful option for various uses that has the following characteristics:

Screen size: 14 inches

Silver colour

Hard drive: 256GB SSD

Processor: Intel Celeron N4500 (burst frequency up to 2.8 GHz, 4 MB L3 cache, 2 cores and 2 threads)

RAM: 8GB DDR4-2933MHz (upgradable to 16GB)

Operating system: Windows 11 Home

Graphic card: Integrated

Special feature: Numeric keypad

Screen resolution: 1024 x 768 pixels

Memory type: DDR4

Graphics Card Interface: Integrated

Number of USB 2.0 ports: 3

Average battery life: 7 hours

Software: Windows 11 Home Single Language, Office 365 preloaded with 1 month trial (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Warranty: 1 year with HP Mexico, with the possibility of extension through CARE PACK

The HP 240 G9 is an economical and powerful option for those looking for an efficient and versatile laptop. With its 36% discount and the possibility of purchasing it for 12 months without interest, it becomes a alternative very competitive in the market.

