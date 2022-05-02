It is possible that you have heard about the places with the most inhabitants in the world, but little is said about those that have a tiny number of inhabitants.

Among these cities where overpopulation is not a problem, Purujosa, in the province of Zaragoza, Spain, with an area of ​​just over 35 square kilometers It is considered the smallest town in the world, with only 35 inhabitants. The surprising figure was reported in the last census carried out by the authorities for 2021.

This small town covers about 200 meters and, despite the small number of inhabitants, the population has some problems with circulation in the place, because traffic is regulated with traffic lights but they only have one main street.

(Keep reading: From ‘Rebelde’ to anonymity: The former actress who wants nothing to do with fame).

“As you can see, the street where they are is very narrow, if there are two vehicles they will not fit in width. It is the smallest town in the world with a traffic light; Normally, they are placed in places with thousands of people, even in small cities they manage with signs”, commented Mariano Sanjuán, former mayor of the town to the newspaper ‘Heraldo’ of Spain.

Installation of traffic lights

In 2001, the then mayor, Santiago San Martín Ibáñez, made the decision to place a traffic light at each end of the avenue to control trafficsince there were always traffic jams because there is only room for one car on the road, being a problem that affected its inhabitants daily.

(Be sure to read: How is the inner voice of deaf people?).

The electrical company, Illueca, was in charge of making the installation. And although the initiative originated to solve the traffic problem, this traffic light takes five minutes to change, which is what it takes to walk from one end of the town to the other.

Although it was a relief for the residents, at first, it was not easy for them to adapt to this regulation, since some got tired of waiting and did not respect the red light, which caused a mess to form. But, as time progressed, its inhabitants adapted and now operate normally.

Every year, curious people visit the town to see these traffic lights. However, it is not the only reason that visitors come to the town.

Tourist attractions

Purujosa is known as ‘the nest of eagles’, since this town is surrounded by a natural environment, which can be traveled through different trails. In fact, one of the routes is listed among the thirteen hiking routes by the Zaragoza Provincial Council.

(Also read: Songs, not reggaeton, that talk about child sexual abuse and lust).

In addition, in the same town you can appreciate the flora and fauna, since from time to time you can see an animal walking along the central road of the town.

On the other hand, this place is under the eyes of scientists, since trilobite fossils are found in the areawhich are a class of extinct arthropods.

A few photos from day 2 of the pre-conference field-trip from field-trip leader Samuel Zamora. Today the delegates enjoyed visiting the Cambrian of Purujosa (northern edge of the eastern Iberian Chain) and Murero (western Iberian Chain) #PalAss19 📸 pic.twitter.com/U4Z4LD0oqG — The PalAss (@ThePalAss) December 16, 2019

More news

– The clan of cannibals that would have eaten more than a thousand travelers in Scotland

– The wave of 524 meters, almost 3 times the Torre Colpatria, which devastated in 1958

– 10 inventions that killed their own creators

– Man who wants to be an alien would amputate a leg for his transformation

Trends WEATHER