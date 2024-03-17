Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/17/2024 – 17:15

São Paulo had on Saturday, the 16th, the highest maximum temperature in the city for the month of March since the beginning of the historical series, in 1943. Thermometers in the capital of São Paulo registered 34.7ºC, a new record according to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet ), which released the measurement this Sunday, 17.

The temperature exceeds the highest previously recorded maximum of 34.3 °C, which was measured on March 14 and 15 of this year, and on March 1, 2012. This same maximum, of 34.3 °C, was measured this Sunday until 3 pm, but Inmet says the temperature “could still rise”.

“Yesterday (16/03), night observation at the Mirante de Santana conventional station, in the capital of São Paulo, indicated an increase in temperature after 3pm, with a maximum of 34.7°C”, informed Inmet. “This sets a new historical record for the month of March, since the beginning of the opening of the Inmet historical series in the city, in 1943”, he added.

Also according to Inmet, the maximum temperature recorded for this Sunday, until 3 pm, is 34.3 °C – the same as the previous record. The value could still rise, says the institute.

Heat wave

The heat wave that has raised thermometers and caused cities to break temperature records for March at the end of summer, mainly in the Center-South, is only expected to leave the country in autumn.

According to the meteorology company Climatempo, the forecast is that it will last until Wednesday, the 20th, that is, at the beginning of the new season. In some capitals, there may even be a sudden drop in temperature.

Heat waves are generated by atmospheric blockages caused by large high atmospheric pressure systems, according to Climatempo's definition.

The consequence of this is consecutive days with temperatures up to 5°C above average, which puts human health at risk.

With the displacement of the high pressure center from the South to São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro, the wave inaugurated a second phase on Saturday, the 16th, which lasts until Wednesday, the 20th. The areas of most intense heat are especially in the cities of the Southeast and Midwest.