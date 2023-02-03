Peru tops the list, followed by countries in Europe; The United States has the highest absolute number of victims of the disease

Brazil occupies the 18th position in the world ranking of proportional deaths by covid-19, with 3,269 per million inhabitants. The list is led by Peru, which registers 6,432 deaths per million. It is followed by Bulgaria (5,630), Bosnia and Herzegovina (5,028) and Hungary (4,884).

Among South American countries, Chile (19th), Paraguay (25th) and Argentina (27th) are also among the highest rates in the world. The countries maintained their positions in relation to the last week.

The United States leads in absolute number of deaths from the disease. In all, 1,109,591 deaths from covid-19 have been recorded in the country since February 2020, according to data from Our World in Data.

With 697,248 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil recorded 19,973 infections and 48 deaths in 24 hours, according to data from Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries) on Thursday (2.jan.2023).