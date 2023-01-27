Peru tops the list, followed by countries in Europe; The United States has the highest absolute number of victims of the disease

Brazil ranks 18th in the ranking world of proportional deaths by covid-19, with 3,266 per million inhabitants.

The list is headed by Peruwhich registers 6,423 deaths per million. is followed by Bulgaria (5,628), Bosnia and Herzegovina (5,025) and Hungary (4,882).

Among South American countries, Chile (19th), Paraguay (25th) and Argentina (27th) are also among the highest rates in the world. Brazil switched positions with the United States in relation to the last week.

The United States leads in absolute number of deaths from the disease. In all, 1,106,698 deaths from covid-19 have been recorded in the country since February 2020, according to data from the Our World in Data.

With 696,696 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil has registered 11,450 infections and 93 deaths in 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health on Thursday (26.jan).