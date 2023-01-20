Peru tops the list, followed by countries in Europe; The United States has the highest absolute number of victims of the disease

Brazil ranks 17th in the ranking world of proportional deaths by covid-19, with 3,263 per million inhabitants.

The list is headed by Peruwhich registers 6,419 deaths per million. is followed by Bulgaria (5,626), Bosnia and Herzegovina (5,024) and Hungary (4,879).

Among South American countries, Chile (19th), Paraguay (25th) and Argentina (27th) are also among the highest rates in the world. The countries maintained their positions in relation to the last week.

The United States leads in absolute number of deaths from the disease. Altogether, there were 1,102,286 deaths from covid-19 in the country since February 2020, according to data from the Our World in Data.

With 696,087 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil recorded 21,031 infections and 472 deaths in 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health on Thursday (19.jan).