Brazil occupies the 17th position in the world ranking of proportional deaths by covid-19, with 3,252 per million inhabitants.

The list is headed by Peruwhich registers 6,406 deaths per million. is followed by Bulgaria (5,617), Bosnia and Herzegovina (5,018) and Hungary (4,865).

Among South American countries, Chile (19th), Paraguay (25th) and Argentina (26th) are also among the highest rates in the world. The countries maintained their positions in relation to the last week.

The United States leads in absolute number of deaths from the disease. Altogether, there were 1,091,526 deaths from covid in the country since February 2020, according to data from the Our World in Data.

With 693,734 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil recorded 48,404 infections and 191 deaths in 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health on Thursday (29.Dec).