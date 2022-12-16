Brazil ranks 17th in the world ranking of proportional deaths from covid-19, with 3,242 deaths per million inhabitants.

The list is headed by Peruwhich registers 6,395 deaths per million. is followed by Bulgaria 🇧🇷5,614🇧🇷 Bosnia and Herzegovina 🇧🇷5,015) and Hungary 🇧🇷4,854🇧🇷

Among South Americans, Chile (19th), Paraguay (25th) and Argentina (26th) are also among the highest rates in the world. Countries maintained last week’s positions.

The United States leads in absolute number of deaths from the disease. Altogether, there were 1,086,199 of deaths from covid in the country since February 2020, according to data from the Our World in Data🇧🇷

With 691,652 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil recorded 35,809,832 infections and 203 deaths in 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health on Thursday (Dec. 15).