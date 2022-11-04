Peru occupies the top of the list, followed by European countries; USA has the highest absolute number of victims of the disease

Brazil occupies the 17th position in the ranking world proportion of deaths by covid-19, with 3,226 deaths from the disease per million inhabitants. The list is led by Peru, which records 6,374 deaths per million.

Among South Americans, Chile (19th), Paraguay (25th) and Argentina (26th) are also among the highest rates in the world.

The US leads the absolute number of deaths from the disease. In all, 1.06 million deaths from covid have been recorded in the country since February 2020, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Our World in Data.

With 688,267 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, Brazil recorded 6,971 infections and 39 deaths in 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health on Thursday (3.nov).