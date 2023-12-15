With 59 congressmen in the Chamber, the party did not vote in a unified manner in favor of the text in the 2nd round, even as part of Esplanada

Even commanding 3 ministries of the Lula government, 17 deputies from União Brasil voted against the tax reform in the 2nd round vote in the Chamber this Friday (Dec 15, 2023). The party's bench is one of the largest in Casa Baixa, with 59 congressmen.

The enactment of the reform in 2023 is the government's number 1 priority. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to increase revenue in 2024.

On Esplanada, the Union occupies 3 ministries: Tourism (Celso Sabino), Communications (Juscelino Filho) and Waldez Góes (Integration and Regional Development), which is not affiliated with the party, but was appointed by the senator David Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP) within the party quota.

The appointment of Sabino, the last member of the Union to enter the government, was made to accommodate members of the Centrão on the Esplanada. In return, the group should support agendas of interest to the government in the Legislature. Sabino replaced Daniela Carneiro in charge.

On Thursday (Dec 14), President Lula suffered defeats during a session with senators and deputies to analyze presidential vetoes. In total, congressmen overturned 13 acts of the PT member, such as the extension of the payroll tax exemption, the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands and, partially, the fiscal framework.

The União Brasil benches in the Chamber and Senate voted against Lula's vetoes in both Houses. Later, on X (formerly Twitter), Daniela stated that, when she was minister, she was the “sorry” of the Union so that the party would not vote according to the government. “Now, whose fault is it“?he questioned.

O party asked Daniela to leave Tourism at the beginning of the year after she signaled that she would leave the party to join the Republicans.

However, even with members on the Esplanada, União stated that it would continue to adopt an independent stance in relation to the government. On agendas of Planalto's economic interest in the Legislature, congressmen from the party tend to be divided and support is not 100%. On Thursday (Dec 14), the Power36o published that the party should not support Lula if he runs for re-election in 2026.

Find out how each União Brasil deputy voted in the 1st round of tax reform (click on the columns to reorder):

REPUBLICANS AND OPPOSITION

Only 4 of the 41 Republican deputies in the Chamber voted against the tax in the 2nd round. The party also gained ministries with the ministerial reform. Silvio Costa Filho took over Ports and Airports in place of Márcio França.

France was relocated to the newly created Ministry of Entrepreneurship.

Former president Jair Bolsonaro's PL, which has the largest bench in the Chamber (96), had 15 deputies who voted in favor of the tax reform. The former president has already spoken out against the proposal several times. Find out how all parties voted in the 1st round here.

This report was produced by journalism intern Maria Laura Giuliani under the supervision of editor Victor Schneider.