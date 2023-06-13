Social network appears in front of streaming services like Globoplay and Prime Video in Kantar study

TikTok is among the most viewed online video platforms in Brazil, according to data from Kantar Ibope Media –company that measures the TV and online video audience in the country. In May, the month in which the social network was included in the study, it had a 3.1% audience share, considering the consumption of open and pay TV and video platforms.

The participation of linear TV (open and pay), adding all devices (smartphones, tablets, laptops and TVs connected or not), represented 76.2%, while online video formats registered 23.8%.

TikTok appears behind only YouTube (14.1%) and Netflix (4.2%). And it comes before platforms like Globoplay (0.8%) and Prime Video (0.5%).

Read the ranking:



Kantar Ibope Media – May 2023

Kantar uses a sample of households distributed in 15 metropolitan areas. They are: Greater São Paulo, Greater Campinas, Greater Rio de Janeiro, Greater Belo Horizonte, Greater Vitória, Greater Porto Alegre, Greater Curitiba, Greater Florianópolis, Greater Goiânia, Federal District, Greater Salvador, Greater Fortaleza, Greater Recife, Belém and Manaus .