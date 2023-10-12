From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 12/10/2023 – 15:00

On November 11th, Ambev promotes the 6th edition of De Portas Abertas, an exclusive event for black professionals. The project is spearheaded by the company’s racial-ethnic affinity group, called ‘Building Opportunities for Colleagues of All Races.’ The meeting will take place at Ambev’s headquarters in São Paulo (SP), Campinas (SP), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Blumenau (SC) and Porto Alegre (PR), in addition to other cities around Brazil.

In total, five thousand people will be impacted and 250 scholarships, including courses and mentoring, will be offered. The opening will be broadcast to all regions, which will later follow with local activations and programming.

The initiative, which is also part of the company’s productive inclusion agenda, will bring together black leaders and professionals from the Ambev ecosystem to talk about the areas, possibilities of action and the company’s cultural evolution. The scholarships will be aimed at personal development of soft skills and leadership, while the mentoring program will be for professional development.

“In each edition of De Portas Abertas, we want to create a feeling of belonging in people, provide support and subsidies for continuous learning. We always hear that no one gets there alone and we know that we can take a lot of people forward. Therefore, we believe that more than an event, this is a space for exchanges, creating connections, generating more opportunities and expanding discussions about diversity and inclusion in the job market”, says Michele Salles, Director of Diversity, Inclusion, Equity and Ambev Mental Health.

Created in 2018, De Portas Abertas aims to promote connections that boost the careers of black people. To the registrations for this year’s edition are now open and all black and brown people who are interested in learning more about Ambev and the practices adopted by the company to promote racial equity are invited to participate.