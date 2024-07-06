Luciano Ducci, Ney Leprevost, Roberto Requião and Beto Richa are technically tied for 2nd place in the race for mayor, according to Paraná Pesquisas

The current vice-mayor of Curitiba, Eduardo Pimentel (PSD), leads the race for the municipal elections in the capital of Paraná, according to a survey released this Saturday (6.Jul.2024) by Paraná Research. Here is the full (PDF – 638 kB).

Pimentel, supported by the governor Little Mouse Junior and by the mayor Rafael Grecamarks 24.1% of voting intentions in the 1st stimulated scenario of the study.

Next, the former mayor and state deputy appears Luciano Ducci (PSB), with 14.9%, followed by state deputy Ney Leprevost (União Brasil), with 13.6%. The former governor of Paraná Roberto Requiao (PMN) has 12.4%, while federal deputy Beto Richa (PSDB) registers 10.1% of voting intentions. All are tied within the survey’s margin of error, of 3.5 percentage points.

Here is the 1st stimulated scenario (when the names are mentioned and presented to the interviewees):



The survey was conducted by Paraná Pesquisas from June 29 to July 3, 2024. A total of 800 people aged 16 or over in Rio were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE under number PR-04643/2024.

OTHER SCENARIOS:

In other scenarios presented to those interviewed by Paraná Pesquisa, Eduardo Pimental also appears in 1st place in relation to the other pre-candidates.

Scenario 2 – without Maria Victoria (PP) and Samuel Mattos (PSTU):

Scenario 3 – without Ney Leprevost:

According to the company that carried out the survey, the cost of the study was R$10,000. The amount was paid by TV Band from Paraná.

EVALUATION AND APPROVAL OF RAFAEL GRECA

Paraná Pesquisas also asked respondents about Rafael Greca’s management in Curitiba: 74.4% said they approved of the administration, while 21.8% said they disapproved.

