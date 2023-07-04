And Al-Nasr Al-Saudi wrote in his accounts on social networking sites, Monday, “All eyes want him, but he chose victory. Brozovic Nasrawi.”“.

A source in the club told AFP, “The deal, with its variables, amounted to 21 million euros“.

The source added, “Brozovic was convinced of the club’s project and aspirations, and there is no doubt that Ronaldo’s presence in Al-Nasr Club played a major role in his arrival.”“.

Brozovic, 30, said in a video clip published by Al-Nasr, “Do not worry, I am here, I chose Al-Nasr“.

The focal player has carried the colors of the Italian Inter since 2015 after coming from Dinamo Zagreb, and won the Italian League title (2021) and the Cup twice, and finished runner-up in the Champions League last month..

And with his country’s national team, which carried its colors in 87 international matches, he finished runner-up in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and third in the Qatar 2022 edition..

The Saudi League is witnessing a fiery season of transfers, with a number of clubs linked to negotiations with players and coaches from the first-class stars in the world, to join Ronaldo, who joined Al-Nassr at the beginning of this year in a deal estimated at 440 million euros until June 2025, and the French, Karim Benzema and Ngolo Kante, joined him to defend The colors of the Jeddah League champion.

Senegalese defense center Khalidou Coulibaly and Portuguese midfielder Robin Neves also joined the ranks of Al-Hilal, and Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy joined Al-Ahly, who is returning to the Elite League..

Al-Ettifaq Club announced on Monday that it had signed a contract with former Liverpool midfielder Stephen Gerrard to train his team.