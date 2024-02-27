The Lady Lina, 98, had been living with two bullets in her right leg since World War II. She was injured 84 years ago, during an air raid that affected her entire family. Only now have those bullets been taken away from herthanks to an operation performed at the Carlo Poma – Asst hospital in Mantua which tells his story.

Lina Martelli is originally from Gabbiana, a hamlet in the municipality of Castellucchio in the Mantua area. She lives in a residence for the elderly and in recent days she underwent emergency surgery at Poma in vascular surgery. The remains of those old bullets that had never been removed had caused the rupture of a muscular arteriole, which in turn had caused a post-traumatic hematoma. Once bullets and metal parts were removed, we proceeded with haemostasis and tissue reconstruction. Subsequently the patient was admitted to Nephrology and Dialysis for the consequences of the post-trauma hematoma. Once discharged she returned to the Rsa, but every week she returns to hospital for hemodialysis.

Lina goes back to that day in 1940 when “'Pippo', the bombing plane, passed by. It wanted to hit a pickup truck and instead it hit my family squarely. I was with mum, dad, grandparents and 4 brothers. They were all injured.” It was Lina, who was 15 years old, who suffered the most serious injuries. In the hospital they did what they could: “They tried to remove the bullets from me – he remembers – but they couldn't”. At the end of the war the marriage and the move to Rivalta sul Mincio. “My husband Attilio is no longer here. Today he would be over a hundred years old. We didn't have children, but I have many grandchildren. I'm better now – says Lina – For the rest, God wills it”.