Believe in your own product. Mate Rimac does that with his Nevera.

Want to drive a hypercar as a daily driver? I wouldn't recommend it with a Porsche 918 Spyder, a McLaren P1 or a LaFerrari. This is a lot less difficult with an electric car. The drivetrain is less exotic and an EV is brilliant as a daily driver. That is exactly what Mate Rimac does with his Nevera.

The first copies are being delivered to customers and the CEO's own car is now ready. The boss and founder of the Croatian car brand received the keys to his own Rimac Nevera this week.

Mate Rimac and his Nevera

Most customers will add the very special hypercar to an exclusive car collection. They only take the car outside on nice days. Don't mate. He plans to drive his Nevera every day in all weather conditions. Not surprising when you realize that it is 'his' own car. Moreover, it is good advertising to show that your car is suitable for anything.

The configuration is amazing. Mate has opted for dark red, where the naked carbon structure can be seen through the paint. The Croatian flag is depicted on the mirrors, because Rimac wants to emphasize where they come from. In the interior, the driver's seat is in black and the passenger seat in red.

The letters and numbers M8 and K8 are incorporated into the chairs. This is a reference to Mate and his wife Katarina (Kate). Mate says on social media that he will really use this car as a daily driver. Having 1,914 hp under your foot every day is no punishment.

Only 150 units of the Rimac Nevera will be built. The electric hypercar has a price tag of several million euros.

This article With 1,914 hp, this is a bizarre daily driver first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#bizarre #daily #driver