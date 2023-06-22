Just two weeks after Joaquín Sánchez’s emotional farewell at Benito Villamarín along with friends and former colleagues, the first work on the farewell to active football of the legendary Betis footballer has gone on sale in record time. With the title of ‘With 17… Joaquín!!!’ (Sevilla Press editorial), the book collects the best photographs and opinions “of a dream farewell” and is coordinated by the journalist and editor Miguel Gallardo.

More than one hundred current and exclusive photos and texts by renowned journalists, such as Alfredo Relaño, Antonio Burgos, Alejandro Delmás or Juan Carlos Peris and legendary bullfighting figures (Curro Romero and Juan José Padilla) give luster to this work divided into five chapters dedicated to Joaquin. «The project was for seventeen sports journalists of recognized national and international prestige to write about the farewell and career of the emblematic player number 17 of Real Betis Balompié. And so we did, but in the end two Betic bullfighters also joined us, Curro Romero and Juan José Padilla, and we were delighted”, Miguel Gallardo highlights about this book, “for history and memory”, which went to print in just seven days after his tribute match played on June 6.

The first chapter reflects the farewell, followed live at the Villamarín by 60,000 people and by more than a million and a half viewers on television and the second to the announcement of his retirement, before the end of the 2022-2023 League. The third is a family album with biographical data on the former player from El Puerto de Santa María (Cádiz) and photos of his famous wedding in which Manuel Ruiz de Lopera and the 2005 Copa del Rey were with the couple at the altar; and in the room there is a press review with the chronicles of the farewell match.

In the fifth, entitled ‘Things of Betis’, reflects, among other aspects, the anthems of Betis and the centenary of the Verdiblanco club, the origin of ‘Viva el Betis manque perdera’, explained by Alfredo Relaño. The work ends with an appendix containing a brief official history of Betis.