Israeli Army Radio reported that a rocket fell on a stadium in Safed, causing a fire there, without any reports of injuries.

Channel 12 reported that rockets were fired from Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee, and that 10 firefighting teams were working in Safed and the Golan Heights to extinguish the fires that broke out as a result of the rockets.

Hezbollah announced that it targeted Israeli military headquarters and barracks with Katyusha rockets, in “response” to Israeli raids that targeted several areas in southern Lebanon.

The party said in successive statements that it launched “barrages of Katyusha rockets” targeting at least 6 military headquarters and barracks “in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes.”

The rocket fire came after the Israeli army announced that it had bombed dozens of missile platforms that it said were “ready” to bomb areas in the north.

The army said that on Thursday, fighter jets bombed about 100 rocket launchers containing about 1,000 rocket launchers that were prepared to immediately fire rockets towards Israel.