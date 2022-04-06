Antarctica.- With 15 students on his list, he opened the only school in Antarctica after closing last year due to health restrictions implemented due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is school No. 38 “Presidente Raúl Ricardo Alfonsín” at the Esperanza base located on the Antarctic continent and this year marks 25 since its inauguration, it provides education to 15 students between three and 16 years of agechildren of scientists and soldiers who work in the area.

It was last year when the educational institution had to close its doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however it finally opened to provide care to students.

This school is run by a couple of teachers who moved with their children to the Esperanza base. In this place, scientific and military personnel can be accompanied by their relatives, since it works with independent houses that make it look like a town, even It has a civil registry, a church, a radio station and a school.

Soledad Otaola, 41, and her husband Denis Barrios, 46, are the teachers marriage together with their three youngest children, Paula, 16, Danilo, 7, and Fausto, 3, who will be part of their classes, while their older children, Dana and Nicolás, stayed at the family home in Río Grande, Argentina, where continue studying and working

The couple won a provincial contest where nine other couples participated, after winning they traveled from Tierra del Fuego to Buenos Aires, where they had to undergo various routine medical check-ups with their children and then stay in quarantine for 15 days.

Once completed, they began the trip to the Esperanza base by means of an Argentine Air Force Hercules plane from the city of Río Gallegos to the Marambio base.

They then embarked on a boat trip on the Almirante Irizar icebreaker until they reached the Esperanza base, which has a average temperature of 5 degrees below zerobut it can reach 30 degrees below zero.