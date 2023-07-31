Amazon Summit will bring together at least 8 presidents of Amazonian countries and the president of COP28 on August 8 and 9

There are 14 heads of state invited to the Amazon Summit, which will take place from the 8th to the 9th of August in Belém, capital of the State of Pará. In addition to the 8 Amazonian countries that are already confirmed, the Brazilian government invited even more the heads of 6 nations to participate in the event, which have not yet confirmed their coming. The city, which will host the COP30 in 2025, however, only has 9 presidential suites and has all its vacancies “high standard” busy for the dates.

According to the president of the ABIH (Brazilian Hotel Industry Association) in Pará, Toni Santiago, Belém has 9 presidential suites, which are already reserved. Just like the rooms VIPs It is masters.

In addition to the presidents of the Amazon, the Brazilian government also invited the heads of state of France, Germany, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Norway and Indonesia.

Brazil wants to use the summit to develop a large document on the Amazon to be able to start taking it to world forums and use it as a source of resources for the countries that protect it and improve life for the local population.

“We still have vacancies, mainly in tourist and economy category hotels. The hotels called “Redes” informed us that they already have an average of 95% occupancy. Same reality of 5 and 4 star hotels that are labeled Superior, old 5 stars”said to Power360.

The classification of hotels is done as follows:

1 star – simple hotel;

– simple hotel; 2 stars – budget hotel;

– budget hotel; 3 star s – tourist hotel;

s – tourist hotel; 4 stars – superior hotel;

– superior hotel; 5 stars – luxury hotel;

– luxury hotel; 5 SL stars – super luxury hotel.

O Power360 found out that Itamaraty is not afraid that heads of State will run out of places to stay in Belém during the summit. This is because several of the guests who are not directly from countries that have the Amazon in their territories.

Behind the scenes, however, it is admitted that it would be necessary to use creativity to accommodate so many authorities in the city already in August, if they all came at once.

The August meeting brings together the 8 member countries of ACTO (Amazonian Cooperation Treaty Organization). Participating are the presidents of Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela. In addition to the president of COP28, which will take place in 2022 in the United Arab Emirates, Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber.

According to Santiago, the average occupancy of the hotel chain in Belém is 60% throughout the year, but for the period of the summit this index is already at 95% in the main hotels in the city.

He also stated that some of the rooms were still under construction to become “upscale” but would not be ready for the event.

COP30

The federal government announced in May that the COP30 meeting – the UN (United Nations) climate conference – in 2025 will be held in Belém, Pará.

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) published a video informing the decision alongside the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, and the governor of Pará, Helder Barbalho (MDB).

Altogether, there are 5,712 hotel rooms in all categories in Belém, according to ABIH-PA, totaling 12,115 beds available. This counts rooms and beds in hostels and areas far from the center of the capital of Pará.

The expectation for COP30, which will be held in 2025, is that the municipality could receive up to 60,000 visitors for the climate event.

Asked about how to equalize hotel capacity with the possible mass arrival of tourists in 2 years, the state government said it was still studying ways to resolve the issue.

“Hospitality is one of the main points discussed by the COP Committee, created by Governor Helder Barbalho in order to draw up plans for COP30, which will be held in 2025 in Belém”said Hana Ghassan Tuma, deputy governor of Pará and coordinator of COP30, to the Power360.

According to the Secretary for Climate, Energy and the Environment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, André Corrêa Lago, 40 to 50 thousand people are expected in Belém in 2025. The statement to journalists was on June 17. Even with this prediction, it would be necessary to quadruple the beds available in the city.

“The State Government seeks the experience of other major events already held, such as the World Cup, Olympics and World Youth Day. In addition, the Government is also studying the holding of the last COPs, to understand how the host cities found solutions for the hotel industry”Hana declared.