Sinaloa.- Today at 8 in the morning starts the day of Mandate Revocation Consultationand the National Electoral Institute in Sinaloa reported that there will be 1,346 boxesin addition to seven special boxes with 2,000 ballots each in the municipalities of Mazatlán, Los Mochis, Guamúchil, Guasave and Culiacán.

For the result of this query, a fact by itself historical, be bindingit is important that you have a participation of more than 37 million citizens.

Those who do not know where they have to vote can go to the official page of the National Electoral Institute and look for the box in the Revocation of Mandate section: “Check the location of your Box”, selecting the state. In this case Sinaloa, and then place the section number. If you do not find the results, you can consult by calling 800 433 200 or by WhatsApp at the number 5558097300.

Special boxes

The special boxes in the municipality of Mazatlán will be located in the Plaza El Mar shopping center (international highway to the north #208, Jacarandas subdivision) and in the National Commission of Aquaculture and Fisheries (Camarón Sabalo avenue, Sábalo Country Club subdivision).

In Culiacán, these booths will be at the Millenium Bus Station (Alfonso G. Calderón Boulevard) and at the Constitución Civic Center (Rafael Buelna Street #934, Las Quintas).

In Los Mochis it will be in a private address (José María Morelos y Pavón #351, central neighborhood); in the city of Guasave the box will be in the Regional Trucking Center (Jacarandas, Bosque neighborhood); and in Guamuchil, in Llanta Royal de Sinaloa (Boulevard Francisco Labastida #257, Colonia Magisterio).

voting process

Citizens who have credentials with an expiration date of 2021 will be able to cast their vote. Whoever participates will be given a ballot that contains a single question: do you agree that Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of the United States, have his mandate revoked due to loss of confidence or that he continue as president of the republic until the end of his term?

There are only two response options: “that his mandate be revoked due to loss of confidence” or “that he continue in the presidency of the republic”.

The data

electronic voting

The Internet Electronic Voting System is for Mexicans residing abroad, the secrecy of the vote is guaranteed during its issuance, transmission, storage and computation.

Outcome

This same Sunday the National Electoral Institute (INE) will give the results at night, once the participation of all the interested parties has been reached. Polls will close at 6:00 p.m.