The Serie A League Council has announced the regulation for the management of Covid positivity cases and postponement of football championship matches. “If one or more players of the same Club test positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus, the match will be played, according to the schedule of each competition, provided that the club in question has at least thirteen players (including at least one goalkeeper) among those enrolled in the squads of the First Team and of the Primavera squad born by 31 December 2003, negative test results by 24 the previous day “, explains the Serie A League.

«If the club does not have the minimum number of players, the League will decide accordingly. If the club is able to dispose of the aforementioned minimum number of players and in any case the team is not on the pitch, it will suffer the penalties provided for by article 53 of the NOIF “, 0-3 at the table.

Finally, Lega Serie A draws attention to “the correct application of the provisions of the General Indications of the FIGC and of the current state regulatory provisions”.

The 12.30 match between Bologna and Inter at Dall’Ara was not played, with the Rossoblu team blocked by the ASL of Bologna. «Certainly a bit of self-criticism has to be done – commented Inter dg Beppe Marotta to Sky Sport -, but there is also the fact that this fourth wave has overwhelmed us very quickly and quickly. And so the positivity increased by tens of thousands within a few days. There was a lack of preparation, there was the fact of the holidays, there was the fact that we had to grant, however, also by regulation, some days of rest to our members, who then went to the most carefree places and therefore it is clear that the contagion also took place close to these Christmas holidays. Consequently we are self-critical but in front of an emergency situation that has found us unprepared ».

Meanwhile, following the round of swabs carried out this night at the Napoli team group present in Turin, the positivity to Covid 19 of a member of the technical staff emerged. This was announced by the sports club. The staff member, regularly vaccinated, was placed in solitary confinement as per protocol.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS