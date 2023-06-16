The challenge of the youtubers before the accident in Rome | VIDEO

One hundred thousand likes in exchange for a challenge in Lamborghini: the challenge of youtubers, which ended with the tragic accident that took place in Rome on June 14 in which a 5-year-old boy lost his life, took off almost a year ago.

In 2022, in fact, TheBorderline had proposed another challenge similar to that of Lamborghini, or 50 hours in a Tesla.

The boys’ goal was to spend 50 consecutive hours in a Tesla while also completing a series of challenges during these hours.

Youtubers, however, already had the next challenge in mind a year ago, which is why both at the beginning and at the end of the Tesla challenge they remind users that “for 100,000 likes we will do 50 hours in a Lamborghini Urus”.

The Lamborghini Urus is precisely the car model that the youtubers then rented for their new challenge, which ended with a tragic accident in which a child lost his life.