Video clips on social media showed the bombing carried out by the Al-Qassam Brigades.

The Al-Qassam Brigades’ bombing of Ashkelon came after the Palestinian News Agency reported that a number of Palestinians were injured to varying degrees as a result of a series of raids carried out by Israeli aircraft on a number of buildings and sites in the Gaza Strip.

According to the agency, Israeli aircraft bombed with two missiles a building in the Al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City, and leveled it to the ground, resulting in civilian casualties.

A long and difficult war

Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the security cabinet approved decisions to destroy the military capabilities of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad movement.

Netanyahu stressed that Israel is “on the verge of a long and difficult war. The war was imposed on us as a result of a deadly attack launched by Hamas.”

He added: “The first phase ends in these hours with the destruction of most of the enemy forces that have penetrated our territory.”

He continued: “At the same time, we have begun the offensive formation, and it will continue without reservation and without rest until the goals are achieved.”

He concluded by saying: “We will restore security to the citizens of Israel and we will win.”