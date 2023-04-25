First Republic Bank, which ranked fourteenth in the list of the largest US commercial banks at the end of 2022, announced that its deposits decreased by 40.8 percent during the first quarter of 2023, to $ 104.5 billion, after it faced a wave of deposit withdrawals after the Silicon Valley Bank crisis.

The volume of deposits in First Republic Bank amounted to approximately $ 173.5 billion on March 9, 2023, but on March 10, after the announcement of the Silicon Valley bank crisis, First Republic Bank witnessed an unprecedented rush to withdraw deposits, which continued until March 16 when the bank received support With a value of $30 billion, from a group of 11 private banks in the United States, including Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase, First Republic Bank benefited from emergency steps taken by US regulators aimed at saving the banking sector. from collapsing.

If it weren’t for $30 billion…

And had it not been for the $30 billion that First Republic Bank obtained, the drop in its deposits would have exceeded the $100 billion barrier, as the announcement of these facts led to a decline in the bank’s shares by more than 22 percent, during after-hours trading. Yesterday, Monday, while the rate of decline in First Republic Bank shares amounted to more than 87 percent, from the beginning of 2023 until yesterday’s closing.

bank procedures

This decline comes despite the bank’s management announcing that it has begun to take measures to strengthen its business and restructure its balance sheet, as these measures include increasing insured deposits, reducing borrowing from the Federal Reserve Bank, and reducing loan balances to correspond with a decrease in dependence on uninsured deposits.

The bank will also take steps to reduce expenses, which include significantly reducing executive compensation, reducing non-core projects and activities, in addition to reducing its workforce by 20-25 percent during the second quarter of 2023.

Fears of renewed flight of deposits

According to experts, the results of First Republic Bank’s business, especially in terms of announcing the size of deposits that were withdrawn, may renew the wave of flight of deposits from some small and medium banks, which suffer from a defect in their business and investments, and which enter the US Central Bank, to prevent its collapse after the fall of the Silicon Bank. Valley, which means that the specter of the banking crisis will return to its head again.

What happened with the bank is self-evident

Wael Makarem, chief market strategist at Exness, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia Economy” that what is currently happening with First Republic Bank is self-evident, although the bank obtained $ 30 billion from a group of major banks, but the results of its work during the first quarter From the year 2023, it showed that the deposits of his customers decreased significantly, and that the amount of 30 billion US dollars was withdrawn within a month.

Several factors worry depositors

According to Makarem, several factors drive depositors to worry and withdraw their deposits from First Republic Bank, most notably the bank’s loss of 41 percent of its deposits. The size of deposit withdrawals and the rate of decline in shares will put more pressure on the bank, and may push some depositors to transfer their deposits to other banks, and therefore the brunt of the withdrawals will be harsher with the words issued through the media, which facilitates the bank’s downfall even though it is doing everything in its power to improve its performance.

Makarim believed that exposure to the reputation of First Republic Bank, through what is happening and the destabilization of confidence in it in the banking sector, will constitute a major challenge, as it will be very difficult to restore confidence in it, as people are worried about their money and will continue to withdraw, and therefore it is impossible for the bank to reconfigure deposits in He remained in these moods and thus would not reach a happy ending.

Possibility of repeating the scenario of withdrawals

For his part, banking risk expert Mohamed Fahili said, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia Economy”, that First Republic Bank was able to avoid the first collapse in mid-March 2023 after a group of major US banks pumped up to $30 billion in deposits with it. However, the results of the first quarter of 2023 reinforced concerns about the financial health of the bank, which will put it in front of the possibility of a repeat of the scenario of large withdrawals, and thus find itself in need of a new rescue package or the conclusion of an acquisition deal.

According to Fahili, First Republic Bank may find itself in the coming hours facing the second collapse, about 40 days after it overcame the first collapse, with the difference that before the bank announced the results of the first quarter of 2023, no one knew exactly what the size of the withdrawals would be. to which he was exposed, but the results removed all doubts, and therefore any solution that is currently presented must be the size of the expected great pressures, which may restore confidence to depositors, which has become very difficult, if not impossible.

Second collapse in 40 days

Fahili adds that First Republic Bank shares will suffer negative effects due to the deterioration of the stability of the bank’s business, pointing out that this matter was highly expected, which prompted many credit rating institutions to downgrade First Republic Bank’s rating to a non-investment degree, despite Rescue measures were taken, which some analysts described as short-term solutions.

The bank has serious problems

Fahili believes that the most worrisome thing is that First Republic Bank relies almost entirely on deposits to finance its business, and with depositors starting to flee, it had to move to rely more on more expensive wholesale loans, stressing that the bank suffers from serious problems in the amount of Its assets and a significant growth in loans, and it is expected to be a potential target for acquisition in the next stage.