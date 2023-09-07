The team behind The Astronauts has revealed that the promising roguelite shooter Witchfire It will be a’Epic Games Store exclusive For one yearafter which it will come to other platforms, including other PC stores such as Steam.

This detail was shared in the FAQ that the studio published on the game’s official website, in which it recalls that the game will be launched on September 20 in Early Access, precisely only on the Epic Games Store, at the price of 35.99 euros. However, “after about a year, we will be porting the game to other PC platforms. We also hope to release the final game on consoles, of course.”

At launch players will be able to face off two complete mapseach of which will be as big as the studio’s previous game, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.