The team behind The Astronauts has revealed that the promising roguelite shooter Witchfire It will be a’Epic Games Store exclusive For one yearafter which it will come to other platforms, including other PC stores such as Steam.
This detail was shared in the FAQ that the studio published on the game’s official website, in which it recalls that the game will be launched on September 20 in Early Access, precisely only on the Epic Games Store, at the price of 35.99 euros. However, “after about a year, we will be porting the game to other PC platforms. We also hope to release the final game on consoles, of course.”
At launch players will be able to face off two complete mapseach of which will be as big as the studio’s previous game, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.
The early access will last about a year, the complete roadmap soon
Interestingly, the period of exclusivity on the Epic Games Store coincides more or less with that of duration of early access. In fact, director Adrian Chmielars said:
“About a year, maybe a couple more months, but nothing more. We don’t intend to extend Early Access indefinitely.”
This means that, barring unforeseen events and if timing permits, the launch of the full version could align with that of Witchfire’s debut on Steam.
Chmielarz added that the official roadmap will be revealed soon of the first updates of the early access version, with the annexed promise that The Astronauts “will do everything possible to make the game the best it can be” and that the updates will stop “only when we are all fully satisfied with the results”.
