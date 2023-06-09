Come back alive Witchfirefirst person shooter, weblog The Astronauts arriving on September 20th. The game involves arming yourself to the teeth with pagan magical rites and weapons, and setting out on the hunt for an evil witch who holds the key to your salvation.

The shooter rogueliteintended for one player only, will challenge you with rough roads but don’t be alarmed: there will be more than one way to reach the final summit.

Throughout history you will learn how, in order to win against the Witches, the Church has decided to appeal to pagan magic to empower (consenting) sinners into living weapons: real soldiers of the faith defined as Prayer and for this reason worthy of the appellation of Witch Hunters.

The dense world with its evocative atmospheres Witchfire was obtained thanks to the photogrammetric technology applied by the developers, which allows you to obtain hyper-realistic graphics by superimposing real photos on the pixels in question: the end result is an engaging world full of details in which players will want to get lost.

Your mission is to find the notorious witch of the Black Sea, destroy the ghost army who protects her and recover a mysterious artifact that can finally turn the tide of war.