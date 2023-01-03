Witchfire will support the technology DLSS 3 by NVIDIA: The game development team, The Astronauts, announced it with a new trailer of the gameplay which showcases the combat system and open-level design of the environments.

Announced at The Game Awards 2017, Witchfire it will not be an open worldas erroneously reported some time ago, but will still make use of open scenarios, able to best represent the dark fantasy atmospheres imagined by the authors.

Regarding support for DLSS 3, the creative director Adrian Chmielarz talked about how this feature will allow you to enjoy the experience to the fullest, preserving the fluidity and consistency of the frame rate while using high resolutions and quality presets.

“Usually you launch the game, set all the settings to maximum and enjoy it for a while; but then you realize that the frame rate is the most important thingespecially for an action game,” Chmielarz explained.

“So you lower the visual quality to get more fluidity. Well, DLSS 3 allows you to have high frame rates without compromising graphic detail: which is great for a game like Witchfire.”

The new title of The Astronauts will be available later this year in early access. Get more details in our special with the Witchfire Summer Game Fest trailer breakdown.