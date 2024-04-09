Going into more specifics, the rich update adds new classes for the player, enemies to face, events, weapons , spells, and a new merchant who sells unique items. In particular, the name of the update refers to the new Calamity event which will feature a ghost galleon infested with demons.

The developers of The Astronauts released today the “Ghost Galleon” update For Witchfire , introducing a long list of new features for the first-person shooter with roguelike elements. The launch was accompanied by a trailer and a gallery of images that you can find in the news.

The patch also introduces adjustments to level progression and the Calamity system based on feedback from players who are playing Witchfire through Early Access. Now players will begin the adventure by choosing between well-defined souls-like classessuch as Slayer, Berserker, Hunter, Shadow, Saint and Pentiment, with the latter designed for users looking for an even higher challenge.

Additionally, the new Gnosis feature, which allows players to level up characters slightly without enemies becoming as strong. Some changes have also been made to the HUD.

To recap, The Astronauts has compiled a list of what's new in the Witchfire Ghost Galleon update, which we report below:

Three new Calamities (including the Ghost Galleon)

New Activity: Vault Raiding

Six new classes

Five new weapons

Four new spells (plus four redesigned spells)

New seller

Seven new magical items (fetishes, rings, relics)

10 new or variant enemies

Five new events

Six new traps

Redesign of the Calamity system

Gnostic Knowledge and level progression

Quality of life updates and bug fixes

and more (here the complete official notes)

We remind you that the game is currently only available on PC, in early access exclusively for the Epic Games Store. If you want to know more, here is our test of Witchfire.