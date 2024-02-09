Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

The atmosphere at carnival parades quickly becomes exuberant, but sometimes it turns violent. A SWR reporter experienced this firsthand.

Horb am Neckar – The fifth season attracts millions of people in Germany to the carnival parades every year. Most people take part in the parades dressed up and in an exuberant mood. It doesn't just happen during carnival sexist attacks, but with the combination of alcohol consumption and disguises, the incidents are increasing. Apparently not even a running camera can protect you and so in a live broadcast, SWR viewers saw a reporter being harassed by fools at a parade. And it was significantly more invasive than the groping attack on live TV during a Spanish broadcast in September.

The people behind the masks at carnival parades are repeatedly attacked, even in front of a SWR reporter's camera. © Screenshot/YouTube/SWR

Attack on carnival parade: “Witches” imitate sexual intercourse with reporter

While many participants in the parade do not shy away from touching the SWR reporter, ruffling her hair and posing with her in front of the camera, two people go one step further. The two fools, dressed as witches in wooden masks, attacked the woman and rolled with her on the floor, like, among other things Black Forest messenger reported. But that wasn't enough, after the first person stood up, the remaining person imitated sexual intercourse with the reporter with thrusting movements – in front of the camera.

The viewers of the live broadcast saw everything, and SWR has now shown the relevant scene from the broadcast Article in the media library removed. Now only the first “witches” can be seen; the attack is not mentioned further. The SRW press office announced this Black Forest messengers that the two men apologized to the reporter. According to their carnival club, they are excluded from the rest of the season.

Carnival customs in Germany: Witches are not the only questionable tradition

There are numerous different customs and even terms for carnival in Germany. In Baden-Württemberg, witch costumes are part of the tradition. But there are also other questionable customs that often cross the line into harassment. Women are even driven in cages through carnival parades, like Buzzfeed in one Commentary on sexual events at carnival writes.