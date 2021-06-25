CD Projekt reiterated that during the WitcherCon they will not be announced new games of the series. He wrote it in plain sight on the official website of the event, updated in the past few hours. The hope is that some of the network’s expectations will be finally dampened, even if we all know that this will not be the case and that many will continue to expect the “surprise”.

Also published a new trailer to present the various contents of the event, which will take place on 9 July and which was created in collaboration with Netflix.

So what can we expect? What the movie says directly or between the lines, that is interviews with developers and actors, new details on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, probably the official trailer of the second season of the Netflix series, after many teasers, and many news on The Witcher theme, intended as a franchise, including perhaps new information on the film Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.