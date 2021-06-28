CD Projekt RED is Netflix have unveiled the complete program of WitcherCon, the upcoming global online celebration of The Witcher franchise.

Among the line up, the Polish team will host numerous panels. In “Travel Memories: Secret Stories from The Witcher Games“, the developers and key figures in the creation of The Witcher game series discuss how to bring stories to life in digital worlds, while also remembering favorite moments from games.Monster Slayer: Live the life of a Witcher“, Spokko’s team will help players prepare to become a witcher by showing them what their new AR RPG is about. E”The Witcher: Beyond Video Games“will contain information on the creative process behind the universe expansion items, including comics and the next board game – The Witcher: Old World.

All of this will be accompanied by much more content from both CD Projekt RED and Netflix, as well as multiple musical performances by composer Marcin Przybyłowicz and folk metal band Percival, who both worked on the award-winning original soundtrack for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Obviously there will be a session with the actors of Netflix’s The Witcher in which they will answer a series of questions from fans.

Available on both Twitch and YouTube, WitcherCon will air on July 9 at 7pm. Fans will be able to watch WitcherCon on two separate live streams, each containing some exclusive content. The second stream, also broadcast on Twitch and YouTube, will start at 03:00 on July 10th. For all the details you can visit the official website.