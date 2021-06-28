The history of the saga, the next Monster Slayer and the series will be discussed with the presence of the actors.

There is very little left for me to start WitcherCon 2021, the event that will bring us closer to the entire future of the adventure saga of Geralt of Rivia. Although CD Projekt already warned that news about the future of video games would not be taught, the organization has detailed the calendar and plans for the event, which will be held on July 10.

It will be a tribute to the universe of The Witcher in all its areasThere will be several very interesting panels. For example, Memories from the Path: Stories Behind The Witcher Games, in which developers will talk about The Witcher series of games, discussing how stories are brought to life in digital worlds, reviewing the creative process. In another of the panels we will see more about Monster Slayer, the augmented reality game to Pokémon GO in which we will have to go hunting creatures. And it will also delve into what the saga has brought to other environments with its expanded universe.

Much importance will also be given to the second season of The Witcher series on Netflix. Some gatherings will feature the presence of cast members such as Anya Chalotra or Freya Allan, the culmination being the round table “stories of the White Wolf” where there will be the participation of Henry cavill, the one in charge of bringing the sorcerer to life on the small screen.

All acts can be followed by Twitch or Youtube from the official channels of WitcherCon 2021, starting at 3:00 AM (UK time) next July 10th. You can know all the details from your official Web. Remember that at the end of the year The Witcher 3 will also arrive on new generation consoles with improvements and technical additions.

More about: WitcherCon and The Witcher.