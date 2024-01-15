

Rebel Wolves – the studio formed by a number of ex-CD Projekt staff, including Witcher 3 game director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz – has confirmed its first project will be dark fantasy RPG Dawnwalker, after the title was reported online toward the end of last year.

When Rebel Wolves announced its existence in 2022, the studio said its mission was to “evolve the cRPG genre by creating unforgettable stories and stirring deep emotions”, confirming its first project would be a then-unnamed “AAA dark fantasy built inside the Unreal 5 engine”.

Since then, official word on Rebel Wolves' debut game has been limited, although CEO Tomaszkiewicz – who also served as a secondary director on Cyberpunk 2077 while at CD Projekt – did tease it wouldn't “be as gigantic as The Witcher” but could well have a “greater” number of quests. In the same interviewhe also suggested the project would be around the same size as the Witcher 3's Blood and Wine expansion.

However, new claims around the game emerged toward the end of last year, when Twitter user Kurakasis – after unearthing various registered trademarks, domains, and other statements online – reported the project would likely be a single-player open-world RPG for PC and next-gen consoles known as Dawnwalker: Origins, the first title in a planned Dawnwalker saga.

And now Rebel Wolves have made the Dawnwalker name official. “Usually we don't comment on rumors,” the studio wrote in a post on social media. “However, since we've heard something through the grapevine… Yes, we are working on Dawnwalker!” It's not clear what prompted the announcement – although it suggests a more extended official reveal for the project might be imminent – but the studio also shared a bit of concept art, featuring a sword-wielding warrior descending from the heavens on a plume of smoke, for the curious to write at the same time.



Alongside Tomaszkiewicz, Rebel Wolves features former CD Projekt scribe Jakub Szamałek as its narrative director and main writer, with other team members including design director Daniel Sadowski, animation director Tamara Zawada, art director Bartłomiej Gaweł, CFO Michał Boryka, and studio head Robert Murzynowski – who have worked together on games such as Cyberpunk, Thronebreaker, Shadow Warrior 2, and The Witcher series.