It was a question for this to happen and it is an experience that will not be repeated again

Just when you thought that 2021 would no longer have anything to do with The Last of Us 2, we remind you that awards continue to rain for the game of the year. Now, there are so many that it just surpassed Witcher 3 as the title with the most GOTY.

According to the information collected by GameAwards, which is responsible for compiling which games receive the most prizes per year, TLOU2 it now has 261 awards, of which 169 come from the media and 92 from the players’ choice.

Right behind The Last of Us 2 appears Hades with 53 where he has 50 awards from the media and 3 from the fans. In third place, Ghost of Tsushima appears with 49 awards, with 38 from the media and 11 from the readers.

These figures are really high and we must not lose sight of them because such an award-winning game has not been presented since The Witcher 3, which is by many a masterpiece that CD Projekt RED made a reality.

What other games did The Last of Us 2 leave behind?

Other games with more than 200 prizes that appear in GameAwards.com statistics include God of war (PS4) with 208, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with 223, the first TLOU2 with 254 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim with 227.

Comparing The Last of Us 2 to games from before 2009 is a bit idle, especially since there weren’t so many media outlets awarding so many prizes. What is a fact is that in the little more than ten years we have had very outstanding games with a good amount of prizes.

What do you think of this new hit Naughty Dog’s game got? Do you think what The Witcher 3 achieved is deserved or has more merit? Do not stop sharing your opinion with us Through social networks.



