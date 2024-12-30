

12/30/2025



Updated at 11:15 a.m.





The reader ends up wondering the reason for the title of this novel. Unless creating characters and lives, building a fiction, is similar to witchcraft. Gonzalo Torne He is a brilliant writer and you can be sure from reading several pages of this novel, for…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only