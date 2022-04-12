Excellent news for all those who still hope for the arrival of Witch on the Holy Night! Even if the title is never announced for our territory, it will still be possible to play it thanks to the option of the English language texts that will be offered in the Japanese edition of the game.

Witch on the Holy Night will arrive in Japan in the course of December 2022 on PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch.

Source: TYPE-MOON Street Gematsu