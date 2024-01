Aniplex And TYPE-MOON have shared the second teaser trailer online for the animated film based on Witch on the Holy Night. The production is entrusted to the studio ufotableknown for the recent anime adaptation of DEMON SLAYER – Kimetsu no Yaiba.

The film does not yet have a release window.

Witch on the Holy Night – Teaser 2

Source: Aniplex Street Gematsu