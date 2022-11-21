Witch on the Holy Nighta Japanese visual novel released for the first time on PC on April 12, 2012 in Japan, is ready to return in an improved version and with a new dub next December 8th on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. A playable demo of the title was released a few days ago and we are here to tell you about our first approach to the game, waiting to be able to analyze the full version as soon as possible.

In the game we will follow the story of Aokoa girl who suddenly enters the world of magic after her grandfather unexpectedly decides to make her the successor of the family Aozaki. Since, Aoko he moves into a mysterious mansion and begins to learn magic from the young sorceress Alice Kuonjithe alleged witch of the villa…

The demo, which lasts about an hour, starts with our protagonist, Aoko Aozaki, intent on changing clothes after school, while in the meantime the mysterious villa where the adventure will take place is described. After a few lines of story we will also get to know Alice Kunoji, roommate of the protagonist, and on which relationship we have few clues that come together as their dialogue continues. Indeed, we discover that Aoko is studying magic with Alice who acts as her teacher, but due to her second life as a normal student, things are very slow.

Through the demo we can also begin to get a vague idea of ​​the psychological and character side that distinguishes the various protagonists. While Aoko transpires as an awkward girl, who tries to do everything despite the various failures and few memories, Alice embodies the classic figure of the silent mentor, taken by the continuous reading of his manuscripts, and always ready to make use of his skillful talents (as can be seen at the end of the third test chapter). As the last protagonist is also introduced to us Sōjūrō Shizukia normal boy who has recently moved to the city, a character as funny as he is curious due to his constant questions about his surroundings.

To keep us company for the duration of the demo we find one wonderful soundtrackespecially the pieces composed on the piano, capable of captivating the player during long readings. The artistic sector is also to be commended on the characters and the background, of great help for the contextualization of each fragment to be read during the short adventure. Also the new voice-over work is definitely up to the task, making it a visual novel nothing short of impact. However, the great flaw that has “broken the spell several times” is the presence of numerous typos, which inevitably lead the player/reader to have to retrace his steps to better understand the different periods. This, albeit minimal as a problem, still increases the difficulty of understanding already present for the lack of Italian localization of the title.

Witch on the Holy Night it has proved to be an interesting title, with well-developed characters and a captivating plot, capable of conquering the player. For our definitive judgement, we will have to wait a few more weeks, and as already reiterated, the release date of the title is set for the next December 8th on Playstation 4 And Nintendo Switch.

And you, what do you think of the title after trying the demo? Let us know in the comments below this article!