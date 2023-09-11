Aniplex And TYPE-MOON have announced that the remastered version of WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHT For PCdistributed via Steam, will see the light of day worldwide next December 14th.

WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHT was originally launched in Japan in April 2012, while in December last year the remastered edition appeared on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Below we can see a new trailer.

Here you can read our first impressions of the title based on the console demo.

WITCH ON THE HOLY NIGHT – Steam announcement trailer

Source: Aniplex Street Gematsu