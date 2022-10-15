TYPE-MOON brings the second official trailer of Witch on the Holy Night in version PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switchwhich in addition to offering a general overview of the game also offers us a taste of Hoshi ga Matataku Konna Yoru nithe theme song by the Japanese band supercell.

In order not to miss anything, it was also announced that a demo version of the game will be released in the course of November. More details will be revealed in the coming weeks.

The video also reveals other names of the cast of voice actors:

Touko Aozaki (CV Ruriko Aoki)

Lugh Beowulf (CV Atsumi Tanezaki)

Yuika Suse (CV Akiha Matsui)

Ritsuka Suse (CV Shizuka Ito)

Eiri Fumizuka (CV Hiromichi Tezuka)

Source: TYPE-MOON Street Gematsu